Iran’s Mes beaten by Magnus Futsal at Intercontinental Cup

TEHRAN – Mes Sungun Varzeqan from Iran were defeated by Magnus Futsal of Brazil in the 19th edition of Intercontinental Futsal Cup underway in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday.

Mes lost to the defending champions 3-1 at Bangkok Arena.

Mes will face Spanish team ElPozo Murcia in a must-win game on Tuesday.

Group A consists of PTT Bluewave Chonburi from Thailand, Argentina’s Club Atletico Boca Juniors and Moroccan team Fath Sportif De Settat.

Spain’s Barca Lassa, SC Corinthians Paulista from Brazil and Chinese club Shenzhen Nanling Tielang are in Group B.

The FIFA Intercontinental Futsal Cup is the international club championships for futsal. The tournament is similar to FIFA Club World Cup.