Mes Sungun humiliated by ElPozo Murcia at Intercontinental Futsal Cup

TEHRAN – Mes Sungun Varzeqan from Iran lost to Spanish club ElPozo Murcia in the 19th edition of Intercontinental Futsal Cup underway in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

The Iranian team were hammered by ElPozo Murcia 7-0.

Mes had lost to defending champions Magnus Futsal of Brazil 3-1 at Bangkok Arena on Sunday.

Group A consists of PTT Bluewave Chonburi from Thailand, Argentina’s Club Atletico Boca Juniors and Moroccan team Fath Sportif De Settat.

Spain’s Barca Lassa, SC Corinthians Paulista from Brazil and Chinese club Shenzhen Nanling Tielang are in Group B.

The FIFA Intercontinental Futsal Cup is the international club championships for futsal. The tournament is similar to FIFA Club World Cup.