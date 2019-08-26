Iranian director to stage “Mary Poppins” musical in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ahmad Soleimani will stage a musical adaptation of Australian-English writer Pamela Lyndon Travers’ series “Mary Poppins” in Tehran’s Vahdat Hall in November.

The musical will be based on the Persian translation of the eight-volume series of children’s books by Ahmad Kolivandi, a team from the public relations office for the play announced on Monday.

Ahmad Kolivandi is the Persian translator of the book and dramaturge Mohammadreza Kuhestani will collaborate in the project.

The book tells the story of Mary Poppins who is charged with the responsibility of taking care of the five Banks children. She is portrayed as a no nonsense and tough nanny who uses extraordinary measures to instill discipline in the kids.

She is constantly scolding the children if they point out her magical powers but is always at ease when around her friends. The story portrays Mary as someone with lots of exaggerated self-confidence and is always admiring herself in the mirror or any other reflection.

Walt Disney produced “Mary Poppins” musical fantasy film based on the series in 1964. The film was directed by Robert Stevenson and the music and lyrics for the project were composed by the Sherman Brothers.

Photo: Iranian director Ahmad Soleimani in an undated photo.

