Saman Ghoddos suspended four months by FIFA

TEHRAN – Iranian international attacking midfielder Saman Ghoddos has been suspended from all games for four months by FIFA.

Ghoddos’s former club Östersund are also prohibited from recruiting players in two transfer windows.

Ghoddos joined Amiens in French Ligue 1 at the end of last summer, but before that it was rumored that he had agreed to join Spanish side Huesca.

According to Huesca, the clubs should have agreed on an agreement and Ghoddos should have flown down to sign, but Östersund then withdrew.

According to the Football Channel, there will be consequences for both Östersund and Ghoddos.

"The player has been sentenced to pay compensation to SD Huesca and sporting penalties have been imposed on the player and Östersunds FK with reference to Article 17, sections 3 and 4," FIFA writes in an email to the site.

His former Swedish club and he were sentenced to pay € 4 million to the Spanish club.

Ghoddos has been banned from all football activities until January.

He misses Iran’s four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Team Melli will start the campaign with a match against Hong Kong, slated for Sept. 10.

Iran will meet Cambodia and Bahrain on Oct. 10 and 15 respectively and face Iraq on Nov. 14.

The verdict can be taken on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.