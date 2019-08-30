Trump at the point below zero

U.S. President Donald Trump is having a hard time. He lost the trade war with Beijing after three years of trying! Failure to align US businesses, farmers and citizens with Trump policies, along with warnings from US analysts and economists, have led the US president to defeat his main economic competitor. If the trend continues until next year's presidential election, Trump will surely lose the election. Polls in the states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan and Ohio show that the US president has little chance of winning in those states. Even in some US states, like Texas, Trump has little chance of winning.

Undoubtedly, one of the main factors that has reduced Trump's power is his economic defeat against Beijing. The President of the United States of America is now back below zero, even before Year 2016. America's trade deficit with China has grown from $ 346 billion(2016) to $ 419 billion(2019). On the other hand, by the end of the 2018, we saw a 7 percent increase in Chinese imports to the United States.

The Chinese have undoubtedly suffered the worst blow to Washington with the clever devaluation of the yuan and its important decision not to buy American agricultural products. However, Beijing has not yet entered US assets in China (worth over a trillion dollars)!

At present, the United States is trying to use all its means to fight China: from insuring Taiwan to interfering with Hong Kong protests and consulting with Tibet! Even the United States is trying to pressure China in the face of the crisis in North Korea. Essentially one of the main reasons for the US's negative and deterrent intervention in the Korean Peninsula, as well as Washington's blocking of direct talks with Pyongyang and Seoul, is confrontation with Chinese power in East Asia.

Finally, the United States will definitely lose the game to Beijing! The cost of a defeat for Donald Trump will be very heavy, and even that could be one of the major reasons for the failure of the US president in next year's presidential election.

