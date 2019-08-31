Cinema Verite to honor docs on entrepreneurship in Iran

TEHRAN – Cinema Verite, Iran’s major international festival of documentary films, plans to dedicate a special section to films that provide a profound insight into entrepreneurship in Iran this year, the organizers announced on Saturday.

Documentaries on entrepreneurship, innovative business, startups, online markets, promotion of national products and development of the national economy will be judged in this section.

The section will be set up in collaboration with the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

The top three documentaries will be awarded during the 13th edition of the festival, which will be running in Tehran from December 9 to 16.

Interested applicants are asked to submit their films to the Documentary and Experimental Film Center before September 22.

Photo: A poster for the Cinema Verite festival.

