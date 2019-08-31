General: Air defense achievements way ahead of expectations

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of Iran’s Air Defense Force, has hailed the recent achievements of his forces, saying Iran’s air defense achievements are way ahead of expectations.

In remarks on Saturday, Sabahifard also pointed the domestically-built missile defense system dubbed “Bavar-373” and said few countries have the capabilities to produce similar missile defense systems, ISNA reported.

On Thursday, Iran unveiled a long-range surface-to-air missile system, dubbed “Bavar-373”, saying the missile system is more advanced than the U.S. Patriot system and its Russian counterpart S-300.

Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The system is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.

The developments came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

The United States has called on its European and Asian allies to form a maritime force to supposedly monitor safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.

So far, only Britain, Israel, Australia and Bahrain have agreed to join the coalition.

Sabahifard said on Friday that the security of the Persian Gulf region can only be established by regional countries and not by foreign forces.

Extra-regional countries’ presence and coalitions only destabilize the region, he said during a speech at the Friday prayers.

“So, the West Asian countries’ leaders are strongly advised to revise their policies and avoid joining the coalitions of the enemies of the Islamic world and seeking intra-regional security policies,” he said.

Elsewhere, he noted that Iran has never sought any war, however, security of the country and the region is a redline for the Islamic Republic.

President Rouhani said on August 14 that there is no need to foreign forces to maintain security in the Persian Gulf region.

“Major powers, especially America, seek nothing except causing division and emptying treasury of the Islamic countries. The Persian Gulf littoral states can maintain security and stability in the region,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting.

