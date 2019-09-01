Iran’s “Child Eater” wins grand prix at Danish festival 

TEHRAN – “Child Eater” by Iranian director Mohammad Kart has won the HCA award, the grand prix of the OFF – Odense International Film Festival in Denmark, the organizers have announced.

“Child Eater”, also known as “Pedovore”, is about a teenage boy laborer who falls in love with a teenage girl.

It was picked as best short film at the Iran Cinema Celebration last year.

“Fun Factory”, a co-production between Norwegian-German co-directed by Lisa Brooke Hansen and Even Hafnor won the OFF Storyteller Award.

The OFF Artist Award went to “Nursery Rhymes” by Tom Noakes from Australia.

The OFF – Odense International Film Festival OFF, which is an Oscar-qualifying short film event, took place in Odense from August 26 to September 1.

Photo: A scene from “Child Eater” by Mohammad Kart.

RM/MMS/YAW

