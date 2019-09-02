Fars province sets high-temperature record in past month

TEHRAN – While almost all Iranian provinces experienced temperature rise over the Iranian calendar month of Mordad (July 23-August 22), Fars province set the record high as the country’s hottest place, the director of the national center for drought and crisis management, affiliated to Meteorological Organization, has said.

The highest temperature recorded in the country over the last month was in Lamerd county, located in Fars province, amounting to 51.6°C, ISNA quoted Sadeq Ziaeian as saying on Monday.

This is while the coolest city of the country was Urmia, located in West Azarbaijan province, with a temperature of 4.2°C, he added.

He went on to state that in the second month of summer, province of Yazd experienced the highest temperature variation, being warmer by 2.5°C compared to the long term average.

Meanwhile, province of Khorasan Razavi experienced 2.4°C temperature rise which set the record high for the highest temperature variation after Yazd province, he explained.

Pointing out that some provinces across the country experienced the highest temperature drop compared to their long-term mean, he noted that provinces of Golestan, Gilan, Alborz and Mazandaran, experiencing a temperature drop of 0.9°C, 0.3°C, 0.1°C and 0.1°C, respectively, were among those with lowest temperature variation.

Ziaeian said that during last month, the coolest weather in Tehran was recorded in Firouzkooh county, amounting to 7.5°C, however, while the warmest city was Varamin with a temperature of 43.9°C.

Iran short of rain by 1.6 mm last month

Elsewhere in his remarks Ziaeian noted that in the second month of summer, Iran has received 1.8 millimeters (mm) of rainfall while the long-term averages are 3.4 mm; However, last year during the same period, 1.4 mm of precipitation reported nationwide.

Mazandaran, Gilan and Golestan provinces with 22 mm, 18 mm and 10 mm, respectively, ranked the first three provinces in terms of highest precipitation las month, he said.

Noshahr city in Mazandaran province also hit the record high of precipitation over the past 24 hours; as the city received 86 mm of rain in a day, he added.

Moreover, Tehran rainfall over the last month hit 0.6 mm, which was reported 1.7 mm in the previous year and 4.2 mm in the long run. Therefore, it demonstrates that the capital is short of rain compared to the same period last year, as well as the long term average, he concluded.

