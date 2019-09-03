Romania’s UrbanEye picks Iranian doc “Darkened Water” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Alireza Dehqan’s documentary “Darkened Water” (“Owsia”) will be competing in the UrbanEye Film Festival running in the Romanian capital Bucharest from November 6 to 10, Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center announced on Tuesday.

The film is about an aqueduct in the central Iranian city of Yazd that has supplied water to the city for 2,500 years. Now, it is rotting away due to bureaucracy and corruption.

The documentary also won the best short documentary award at the Trenton Film Festival in the United States in 2017.

UrbanEye is a platform for ideas based on the link between the city and cinema, opening the dialogue about the places we live in.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Alireza Dehqan’s documentary “Darkened Water”.

