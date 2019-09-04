Leader’s discourses on resistance economy published in “The Promising Horizon” 

TEHRAN – A collection of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s spoken discourses on resistance economy has recently been published in a book named “The Promising Horizon”.

Published by Sorush Publications, the book has been compiled by Nasser Abedi, the publisher has announced in a press release published on Wednesday.

The book includes 10 chapters, the first four defines resistance economy and the reasons behind the policy.

The other chapters describe the duties of the private and public sectors in implementing the resistance economy policies.

The last chapter also presents the expectations behind the resistance economy and the hopes emerging from this policy.

The notion of resistance economy was introduced by the Leader in 2013 to refer to an economy based on higher production and self-sufficiency, greater investment from oil incomes, financial reform, greater transparency and “knowledge-based” industries.

Photo: Front cover of the book “The Promising Horizon”.

