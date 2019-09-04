Exports from small industrial units up 15% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of exports from Iranian small-sized industrial units has increase 15 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) compared to the figure of the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported, quoting Mohsen Salehinia, the deputy industry minister, as saying on Wednesday.

The official, who is also the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), has previously announced that more than 33,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are currently active in Iran of which 1,100 are exporting their products and services to foreign destinations.

According to the official, currently 43,650 SMEs are based in over 800 industrial parks across the country, of which nearly 78 percent or 33,800 are active.

Making the remarks in a press conference held on the occasion of National SMEs Day at the place of Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry on August 10, the deputy minister underlined the importance of SMEs in the country’s economy and mentioned some of his organization’s plans and programs for supporting the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises including financial support through government funds and the budget allocated for supporting domestic production and providing guarantee for SMEs which require bank facilities through the country’s Small Industries Investment Guarantee Fund.

Holding training courses, supporting SMEs participation in international exhibitions, supporting SMEs research and study projects, and supporting knowledge-based SMEs were some other programs which ISIPO is following to help SMEs expand their activities, according to the official.

“Although the SMEs have the potential to provide nearly 900,000 job opportunities across the country, but currently 22 percent of the SMEs are idle and there are only 710,000 people working in active units,” Salehinia further lamented.

One of the major programs that ISIPO is following regarding the SMEs is reviving idle units and helping them to get back into business.

“ISIPO plans to help revive 1300 idle SMEs by the end of the current year [Iranian calendar year which ends on March 19, 2020],” the official said.

