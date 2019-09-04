Pakistan ambassador hopes Iran mediates to resolve Kashmir issue

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran has expressed hope that Tehran acts as a mediator to resolve the Kashmir conflict between Pakistan and India.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ILNA published on Wednesday, Riffat Masood said that during a recent visit by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi to Tehran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was asked to speak with India as a mediator.

“As I know, Mr. Zarif contacted Ms. Sushma Swaraj, the former Indian Foreign Minister, but unfortunately Delhi did not accept it.”

“In the past, countries like China and the United States wanted to mediate but it didn't work out. I think India has just started this project but Pakistan will not be only observer,” Masood stated.

The Pakistani diplomat said, “We want to resolve the Kashmir crisis peacefully. So we are seeking political solutions.”

She added that Pakistan has special hopes for Iran to offer help over the issue “because we have a common border with Iran and hope that India's good relations with Iran can help us.”

SP/PA