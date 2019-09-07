“Eleventh Golestan” writer Behnaz Zarrabizadeh wins Eurasian Literature Award

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Behnaz Zarrabizadeh has received the Eurasian Literature Award for her book, “The Eleventh Golestan”, which contains memories of Commander Ali Chitsazian’s wife, Zahra Panahirava.

The award was handed to the Russian publisher of the book in Moscow on Thursday, Sureh-Mehr, a publisher affiliated with the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, announced on Saturday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has written a commendation for the book.

“This is a sensational narrative of the devotional and jihadi life of a man who was able to attain the place of great divine men in his youth,” the Leader has written about the book.

“The narrator, the partner of his short life, has also clearly expressed her honesty and kindness in her innocent narratives,” he added.

The Eurasian literature award was established by Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran, Belorussia, Tajikistan and India in 2013. The award is dedicated to the best literary work, documentary and best journalist.

Zarrabizadeh is also the writer of “Daughter of Sheena”, a book which recounts the memories and experiences of Qadamkheyr Mohammadi during the 1980s when her husband, Sattar Ebrahimi-Hajir, left his family to join Iranian combatants in the Iran–Iraq war.

She wrote the book based on her interviews with Mohammadi. She passed away in 2009 months after she ended narrating her memories for Zarrabizadeh.

“God bless this patient and faithful lady and also the pure young mujahid who never gave up despite the immense sorrows his beloved wife felt,” the Leader wrote in praise of “Daughter of Sheena”.

Photo: “The Eleventh Golestan” writer Behnaz Zarrabizadeh in an undated photo.

