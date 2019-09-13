Turkish publisher buys rights to Farhad Hassanzadeh’s “Kuti Kuti Stories”

TEHRAN – The Turkish publisher Mevsimler Kitap in Istanbul has acquired the copyrights to three stories of the book series “Kuti Kuti Stories” by Iranian writer Farhad Hassanzadeh.

“Dinner Got Cold Kuti Kuti”, “Don’t Catch Cold Kuti Kuti”, and “Shake the World Kuti Kuti” are the three stories, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), which is the publisher of the original books, announced on Friday.

Illustrated by Hoda Haddadi, “Kuti Kuti Stories” tells the story of a centipede.

In 2017, Timas Publications in Turkey also bought the rights to two of Hassanzadeh’s other novels, “Hasti” and “Call Me Ziba”.

“Hasti” is about a twelve-year-old girl from Abadan, who is unlike any other teenage girl in her city. While the conservative society expects girls her age to play with dolls, do needlework and dream of their wedding days, Hasti dresses like boys, rides on motorbikes and plays soccer with boys.

“Call Me Ziba” is about a young girl who wants to help her father escape from a mental hospital to celebrate her birthday together.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of the Persian versions of “Dinner Got Cold Kuti Kuti”, “Don’t Catch Cold Kuti Kuti” and “Shake the World Kuti Kuti” from the “Kuti Kuti Stories” series by Iranian Children’s book writer Farhad Hassanzadeh.

RM/MMS/YAW