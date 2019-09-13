Mirhashem Hosseini seizes gold in World Taekwondo Grand Prix final

TEHRAN - Iran's Asian Games champion Mirhashem Hosseini won a gold medal at the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix on Friday.

He defeated Briton Christian McNeish 36-20 in the final match of the men's -68kg.

South Korean Lee Dae-hoon and Edival Pontes from Brazil had to settle for the bronze.

Top competitors will be awarded ranking points towards the World Taekwondo world ranking which could help them quality for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Winners will earn 40 points towards the rankings.

The prestigious competition is being held at the Chiba Port Arena, in Chiba, Japan from September 13 to 15.