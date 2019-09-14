Iran win two more medals at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Iranian taekwondo athletes claimed two more medals at the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix on Saturday.

In the men’s -58kg, Armin Hadipour took a silver medal after being defeated by his South Korean rival Jang Jun 22-14 in the final match.

Italian Vito Dell'Aquila and Adrián Vicente from Spain took home bronze medals.

Also, Sajad Mardani claimed a bronze medal at the men’s +80kg along with Radik Isaev from Azerbaijan.

Kyo-don from South Korea defeated Russian Vladislav Larin 6-5 in the final match.

Iranian competitor Mirhashem Hosseini had won a gold medal at the men's -68kg in Day 1.

Iran wrapped up the competition with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Top competitors are awarded ranking points towards the World Taekwondo world ranking which could help them quality for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Winners earn 40 points towards the rankings.

The prestigious competition is being held at the Chiba Port Arena, in Chiba, Japan from September 13 to 15.