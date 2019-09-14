MPs submit motion to back anti-U.S. institutions

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmakers have proposed a motion that requires the government to provide support for anti-imperialist institutions, universities and research centers which focus on the hegemonic policies of the United States.

The motion has been compiled by more than 180 MPs with the aim of countering Washington’s anti-Iran measures, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

“Given the hostile actions of the United States and the economic, social and cultural damage (it inflicts on) the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its full support for anti-Iran institutions at a very high cost, the administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran is required to counteract and provide financial and spiritual support for all scientific and research centers, institutions and universities that work in the field of American studies,” the motion reads.

In April, Iranian lawmakers ratified two clauses of a comprehensive plan to deal with the U.S. hostile policies.

One of the bills entails legal action against the U.S. move of blacklisting the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and requires the government to act in line with the measures passed by the Supreme National Security Council to “counter the terrorist activities of the American forces who threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran’s interests.”

The other motion stipulated that “the Islamic Republic of Iran’s administration and the armed forces are duty bound to take the necessary and wise measures in due time in such a way that the American forces could not employ any power or equipment against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s interests.”

Also last month, parliamentarians prepared a bill to impose sanctions on U.S. officials who had a long record of hostility towards Iran.

According to the bill, former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton, Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Senator Ted Cruz as well as their family members would be banned permanently from traveling to Iran.

Days later, the lawmakers signed a statement to denounce and ban any kind of talks with the United States.

According to the statement, holding talks with the U.S., under the current circumstances and given the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal, would be detrimental to the interests of the Iranian nation.

MH/PA