Iran’s “Zero to Platform” nominated for Discovery Award at Raindance Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Zero to Platform”, a documentary by Sahar Mosayyebi, chronicling the life of three Iranian wushu athlete sisters, has been nominated for the Discovery Award at the 27th Raindance Film Festival in London, the organizers have announced.

The documentary recounts the concerted efforts of the Mansurian sisters, Elaheh, Shahrbanu and Soheila, who chose wushu martial art to achieve success in life despite all the hardship they have faced throughout their life.

The film registered as “Platform” in the festival’s schedule will be competing with five other films, including “A Dobugawa Dream” from Japan, “Miguelito” from Australia and “Oray” from Germany.

As a large independent film event in the UK, the Raindance Film Festival will be running from September 18 to 29.

The festival is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the British Independent Film Awards. Selected shorts will qualify for Oscars and BAFTA considerations.

Photo: A scene from “Zero to Platform” by Sahar Mosayyebi.

