Iran crowned CAFA U15 Women’s champions

TEHRAN – Iran lifted 2019 CAFA U15 Women’s Championship trophy on Monday.

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 in their third match and topped the event with three wins.

Ghazal Morshedi, Diana Norouzi and Fatemeh Yousefi scored for Iran.

The Persians had already defeated Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan respectively.

Iran captain Mohaddesh Zolfi was named as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

She has been key to Iran’s success in Tashkent, scoring twice in her side’s opening 4-0 win over Tajikistan on Friday, before scoring the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic.

The round-robin competition featured Kyrgyz Republic, Iran and Tajikistan compete as well as host nation and 2017 winners Uzbekistan.

The competition was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from September 13 to 16.

The CAFA Youth Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).