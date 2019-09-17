“Elephant Safari” wins DIGIPIX Gold Award in India 

TEHRAN – Amin Dehqan from Iran has won the DIGIPIX Gold Award at the 1st Creative Digipix International Salon, a photo contest organized by the Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) in India.

Dehqan won the award for his photo “Elephant Safari” depicting groups of tourists riding elephants in the Photo Travel section, the organizers have announced.

The awards will be handed to the winners during a ceremony set for November 30.

A jury composed of photographers Debdas Bhunia, Subrata Das and Santosh Jana selected the photos competing in different categories, including nature, wildlife and photojournalism.

Photo: “Elephant Safari” by Amin Dehqan won the DIGIPIX Gold Award in India.

