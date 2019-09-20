New round of restoration starts on 14th-century educational complex

TEHRAN – The third round of restoration work has recently commenced on Rab’-e Rashidi, a 14th-century educational complex in East Azarbaijan province, northwest Iran.

The project is carried out by a panel of international cultural heritage experts, archaeologists and restorers from Iran, the German Archaeological Institute, the Otto-Friedrich University in Bamberg, and the Louvre Museum in Paris, provincial tourism chief Morteza Abdar said, IRNA reported

Currently, experts are working on six archaeological trenches to probe architectural remains, which date from 8th to 10th centuries AH, the official added.

The Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Center in collaboration with Tabriz Islamic Art University completed the first phase of the international project to lay the groundwork for a UNESCO recognition.

Archaeological speculations, geophysical surveys, 3D laser scans, and endoscopy of the ancient structure were carried out during the first phase.

Situated in the northwestern city of Tabriz, Rab’-e Rashidi includes several archaeological layers that date from Ilkhanid, Safavid and Qajar eras. It is said that students from Iran, China, Egypt, and Syria studied there under the supervision of physicians, intellectuals, scientists and Islamic scholars.

The ancient complex embraces a paper factory, a library, a hospital (Dar-al-Shafa), a Quranic center (Dar-al-Quran), residential facilities for teachers, students’ quarters and a caravanserai amongst other facilities.

Iran keeps an eye on possible inscription of the site on the UNESCO World Heritage list by 2025.

AFM/MG