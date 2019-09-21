Vienna exhibit showcases Persian miniature paintings by elderly amateur Austrian artists 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Center in Vienna is playing host to an exhibition of Persian miniature paintings created by a number of elderly amateur Austrian artists.

Fifteen Austrian amateur artists aged 70 to 80 have created the paintings based on inspiration from books of Iranian miniature paintings.

They have also taken lessons on Persian painting given by Vienna-based Iranian artist Mitra Shahmoradi.

A number of academics and artists as well as Iranian expatriates living in Vienna attended the opening ceremony of the exhibit on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shahmoradi said that the retired elderly are highly interested in learning miniature paintings.

Shahmoradi said that the exhibition is also displaying 4 paintings created by a 92-year-old lady who was highly interested in paintings until the last days of her life.

The opening ceremony ended with a performance by Iranian ney virtuoso Mohammadreza Azin, which was warmly received by the participants.

The exhibit will be running for three weeks.

Photo: Art aficionados visit an exhibition of miniature paintings by a number of elderly amateur Austrian artists at Iran’s Cultural Center in Vienna on September 17, 2019.

RM/MMS/YAW