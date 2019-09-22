Actress Mahtab Keramati to preside over Madrid Imagineindia festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian actress Mahtab Keramati, the star of acclaimed movie “Mazar-i-Sharif”, has been selected as the president of the 19th Imagineindia International Film Festival, which will be held in the Spanish capital of Madrid from May 17 to 31, 2020.

She won the award best actress at the 2015 Imagineindia for her performance in “Ghosts” by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui.

Keramati also was named best actress at the International Film Festival of Tamilnadu in Chennai, India in 2016 for her role in director Hassan Barzideh’s drama “Mazar-i-Sharif” about Taliban terrorism in Afghanistan.

Her fellow Iranian filmmaker Mehdi Rahmani will be in company with her on the jury, which also is composed of Indian film expert Modhura Palit, Polish filmmaker Hanna Polak and Afghan actress Leena Alam.

The Jury also includes Australian producer Bridget Ikin, Indian professor Anjali Monteiro, Kazakh filmmaker Olga Korotko, British-Indian writer and director Sandhya Suri, Kazakh producer Olga Khlasheva and German producer Daniela Creutz.

Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams” will be competing in the official section of the festival, which also features the Indian movies “Bulbul Can Sing” by Rima Das, “Aamis” by Bhaskar Hazarika and “Aadhar” by Sumon Ghosh.

“Aga’s House” by Lendita Zeqiraj from Kosovo “Summer Survivors” by Marija Kavtaradze from Lithuania and “Brotherhood” by Pavel Lungin from Russia will be screened in the official competition.

In addition, “Driving Lessons” by Iranian filmmaker Marzieh Riahi will be screened in the short films competition.

Photo: Mahtab Keramati poses during a photocall after accepting the award for best actress for her role in “Ghosts” during the closing ceremony of the Imagineindia International Film Festival in 2015.

