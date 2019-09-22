Iran wants to make 9/22 a day of peace, Zarif says
September 22, 2019
TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran wants to make September 22 a day of peace – not war.
“9/22/1980 is a dark day for Iranians as it marks Saddam's invasion - with support of global powers,” Zarif said in a tweet on Sunday. “Our region has been in turmoil ever since.”
He added, “We want to make 9/22 a day of peace- not war. Today @HassanRouhani launched Coalition for HOPE: Hormuz Peace Endeavour. Details at UNGA.”
