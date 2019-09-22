Iran into AFC U16 Championship finals

TEHRAN - Iran are through to the AFC U16 Championship 2020 Finals as Group C winners after beating Afghanistan 4-0 in Hamedan, Iran on Sunday.

Iran will make their 12th appearance in the Finals as they sailed to three wins in Group C, with Afghanistan finishing as group runners-up.

Both sides came into the match needing a win, but it was Iran who took the lead through Mohammad Reza Kooshki in the 17th minute.

Iran doubled their advantage two minutes into added time with Yadegar Rostami converting a spot-kick, the-afc.com reported.

Rostami found the back of the net again in the 59th minute and Kooshki doubled his tally in the 76th to seal an emphatic win.