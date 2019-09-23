“The Dust and the Crown” on stage at Charleville-Mézières festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian puppetry troupe Yase Tamam led by director Zahra Sabri is staging “The Dust and the Crown” at the Festival Mondial des Theatres de Marionnettes (World Puppet Theater Festival), which is currently underway in the French town of Charleville-Mézières.

Speaking to the Persian service of MNA on Monday, Saberi said that her troupe is performing the puppet show at the festival in memory of Maryam Mirzakhani, the Iranian genius mathematician and the first-ever female winner of the prestigious Fields Medal prize, who died of breast cancer in 2017.

Giti Safarzad has written “The Dust and the Crown” on the subjects of betrayal and lying based on English playwright William Shakespeare’s popular plays “Hamlet” and “Macbeth”.

Saeid Abak and Fahimeh Barutchi are collaborating in the play as puppeteers.

The puppet show is scheduled to go on stage at Tehran’s City Theater Complex in late November.

The festival, which hosts hundreds of puppeteers from all over the world every two years, will continue until September 29.

Photo: Iranian director Zahra Sabri in an undated photo.

