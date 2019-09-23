“Castle of Dreams” tops at Batumi festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams” was named best film and won him the award for best director at the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival in Georgia, the organizers announced on Sunday.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The film has been screened at several international events, including the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, where it won awards in three categories, including best film and best director.

The film’s star, Hamed Behdad, also shared the award for best actor with Chinese actor Chang Feng at the event.

Russian writer and director Alexander Mindadze was the president of the Batumi international jury, which also had Tatiana Detlofson from the U.S., Martin Blaney and Carmen Grey from the UK and Rusudan Glurjidze from Georgia.

“Let There Be Light” by Czech filmmaker Marko Skop received the grand prix of the event, which was organized in Batumi from September 15 to 22.

Polish producer Krzysztof Gierat presided over the documentary competition jury, which was composed Ghasideh Golmakani from Iran, Karen Avetysian from Armenia, Oles Yanchuk from Ukraine and Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili from Georgia.

Photo: Hamed Behdad acts in a scene from Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams”.

