IRGC receives four homegrown helicopters

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has received four military helicopters that were produced domestically, Deputy Defense Minister Qassem Taqizadeh announced on Monday.

Taqizadeh said that three Shahed 278 and one Shahed 285 helicopters were delivered to the IRGC Ground Force, according to the Fars news agency.

“Mechanical, hydraulic and electro avionic systems along with full body of the helicopters have been built after indigenization by the Iranian experts from 0 to 100,” he stated during a ceremony in the central province of Isfahan.

Experts from 6 top Iranian universities, 25 knowledge-based firms, 20 part-producer companies and 43 contractors cooperated with the Defense Ministry in launching the production line of Shahed 278 helicopters, the brigadier general explained.

The other model, Shahed-285, is a single-seat helicopter used for solo flights and close combats, added.

The general went on to say that Iran is now among a handful of countries with the technical know-how to design and make helicopters.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

