Iran win two golds at IBSA Judo Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Two Iranian judo athletes won gold medals at the IBSA Judo Grand Prix 2019 on Tuesday.

Vahid Nouri seized a gold, throwing Georgian Lasha Kizilashvili at the -90kg B2 category with a beautiful left uchi mata to grab the gold.

The bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s Jaloliddin Avazov and Oleksandr Nazarenko from Ukraine.

In the +100kg B2 category Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh took home the gold. With a clever turnover, he held down Shirin Sharipov of Uzbekistan for twenty seconds to score the final ippon of today.

Russian Gaidar Gaidarov and Ilham Zakiyev from Azerbaijan won bronze medals.

The IBSA Grand Prix was held under the leadership of IBSA Judo, with the support of the IJF for the technical aspects of the competition, therefor the suspension of Iran Judo Federation announced last week, didn’t affect the participation of athletes from Iran.

* B2: Athletes with a B2 sport class have a higher visual acuity than athletes competing in the B1 sport class and/or a visual field of less than five degrees radius.