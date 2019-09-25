Adviser: No difference between GOP, Democrats on Iran

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to the Leader, has dismissed both the U.S. Republicans and Democrats as two sides of the same coin, saying tying the fate of Iran on the Democrats’ victory in the 2020 presidential election will greatly harm the country.

“These kinds of views are usually put forward by the West enthusiasts,” Velayati said in an interview with the Farhikhtegan daily published on Wednesday.

He argued that there’s no difference between Republicans and Democrats with regard to Iran and many other subjects.

Velayati also underscored the need to follow the strategic views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in dealing with the U.S.

“The strategic decisions regarding foreign policy are made by the Leader,” he said, Mehr reported. “And he has made his position about negotiations with the U.S. clear and we should act accordingly.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last week that there will be no negotiations between Iran and the United States at any level or any place.

“All officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran unanimously agree that there will be no negotiations with America at any level either in New York or any other place,” the Leader asserted.

He noted that the U.S. seeks to impose its demands through negotiations and prove that its “policy of maximum pressure” against Iran has worked.

Velayati asks: Is it possible to build trust in a liar (Trump)?”

Velayati, a former foreign minister, said, “We have negotiated with them in two or three occasions but none have yielded results.”

“We believe that there can be no trust in Americans while their president changes his words every day. All are counting the lies of the U.S. president… is it possible to build trust in a liar?”

The remarks come while President Hassan Rouhani is in New York to give a speech at the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have ratcheted up since May 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed harsh economic sanctions on Iran.

Washington has recently called on other countries to join a coalition against Iran in the Persian Gulf.

In response to Washington’s calls to form the anti-Iran coalition, Rouhani has said he will unveil the details of his plan for security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, dubbed HOPE (Hormuz Peace Endeavour), at his speech at the United Nations.

Rouhani said on Monday that any solution to calm tensions must come from the region.

