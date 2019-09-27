TEDPIX gains 20,243 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has risen 20,243 points, or seven percent, to 314,409 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday), Mehr news agency reported.

The index had fallen 5,764 points, or 1.9 percent, to 294,167 in the week before the past week.

As previously announced, TEDPIX has risen to 302,103 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (September 22).

MA/MA