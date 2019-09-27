3 films from Iran to compete in Tokyo festival 

TEHRAN – Three movies from Iranian filmmakers will be screened at the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the organizers announced the lineup on Thursday.

Director Saeid Rustai’s award-winning drama “Just 6.5” has been selected to be screened in the official competition.

The film shows a police squad under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

“The Oath” by Mohsen Tanabandeh will be screened in Asian Future, which is dedicated to up-and-coming Asian directors who have directed no more than three feature-length films.

In Iran’s legal system, 50 oaths in court can reverse a judgment. Razieh, whose sister was killed by her husband, takes 50 people to the courthouse by chartered bus.

Asian Future also features Iranian director Reza Jamali’s debut movie “Old Men Never Die”.

The film tells the story of an Iranian village where nobody has died for 45 years and only the aged remain. 100-year-old Aslan and his friends begin to think suicide is the solution.

The festival will open on October 28 and wrap up on November 5 with screening Martin Scorsese‘s Netflix epic saga of organized crime in postwar America “The Irishman” starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Photo: “Old Men Never Die”, Iranian director Reza Jamali’s debut movie, will be screened in the TIFF Asian Future competition.

