Ardavan Jafarian selected for Intl. Music Council’s executive board

TEHRAN – Iranian musician and music publisher Ardavan Jafarian has been elected as a new member of the Executive Board of the International Music Council (IMC), the Persian service of ISNA reported on Monday.

He was selected during the 38th IMC General Assembly, which was held in Paris on September 26 and 27. The meeting was attended by representatives from over 100 countries.

The Executive Board is elected every 2 years and the members will serve, without any salary or reimbursement, a two-year term, which is renewable twice.

Founded in 1949 by UNESCO, the International Music Council (IMC) is the world’s largest network of organizations and institutions working in the field of music.

The council promotes access to music for all and the value of music in the lives of all peoples.

Through its members and their networks, the IMC has direct access to over 1000 organizations in some 150 countries and to 200 million people eager to develop and share knowledge and experience on diverse aspects of musical life.

Photo: Iranian musician Ardavan Jafarian in an undated photo.

