Conference to discuss tourism growth in eastern Iran

TEHRAN – Six eastern Iranian provinces are scheduled to discuss ways to expand tourism in a conference which will be held in the city of Mashhad on October 10, CHTN reported.

The event will bring together tourism officials, public and private investors, hoteliers, travel agents and tour operators form provinces of North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Semnan, Kerman, and Sistan-Baluchestan.

Introducing tourism potentials of eastern provinces, exploring opportunities for tourism investment and identifying barriers in this regard, and ways to attract overseas Iranian investors are among goals of the event.

A specialized exhibit is also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the conference in order to introduce the latest and most up-to-date tourism equipment and services.

Each day, Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province, welcomes thousands of travelers, who come from various cities, neighboring countries and even every corner of the globe to visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia Muslims.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

Experts say that Sistan-Baluchestan has a considerable potential to be a major tourist destination as it is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert, shared with Kerman province.

The provinces of Semnan, North Khorasan and South Khorasan are also embracing rich cultural, natural and archaeological heritage that should be made known to travelers.

AFM/MG