Pezeshkian to visit South Khorasan on second provincial trip

TEHRAN – The executive deputy of the Iranian President has announced that South Khorasan will serve as the second destination on Masoud Pezeshkian's provincial tour in the coming days.

On Thursday, Mohammad Javad Qaem Panah emphasized that following the president's visit to Sistan and Baluchistan earlier this month, efforts are underway to address the civil and economic challenges the residents of the southeastern province face, adding that the upcoming visit to South Khorasan will follow the same agenda.

“The upcoming visit to South Khorasan aims to investigate further the financial, infrastructure, and civil issues affecting the local population,” Qaem Panah pointed out.

Pezeshkian's visit to South Khorasan underscores the new Iranian government's commitment to provincial development and infrastructure, reflecting the President's long-standing campaign promise to decentralize the economy and boost regional growth beyond the capital.



