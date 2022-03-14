Five relics kept in Kerman join list for national heritage

TEHRAN – Five historical relics including prehistorical vessels and a royal gold neckless, which are kept in Iran’s Kerman province, have recently been registered in the national heritage list of the ancient country.

The newly-registered relics are an engraved bowl, two raised-edge bowls, a gold neckless, and a piece of ceremonial textile, IRNA quoted the provincial tourism chief as saying on Monday.

The relics date from various periods including the 4th and 3rd millennium BC, and the Qajar era (1789–1925), Fereydoun Fa'ali added.

The vast province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AFM