Iranian assistant referee Sokhandan bids farewell

TEHRAN – Iranian international assistant referee Reza Sokhandan announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old linesman, the 2016 AFC Assistant Referee of the Year, has been an active FIFA assistant referee since 2003 and has overseen numerous AFC competitions as well as the Olympic Football Tournament and the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Sokhandan along with Mohammadreza Mansouri and Alireza Faghani made history last year officiating the third-place playoff match of the 2018 World Cup between England and Belgium.

He will officially retire in the match between Esteghlal and Gol Gohar in Iran Professional League, scheduled for Friday.