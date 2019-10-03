Recently returned Achaemenid-era clay tablets on display

TEHRAN – Hundreds of Achaemenid-era (550-330 BC) clay tablets took pride of place in an exhibit which opened to the public at the National Museum of Iran on Wednesday.

On Monday, Iran took delivery of 1,783 clay tablets that were on loan to the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago since 1935.

The objects reveal economic, social and religious history of the Achaemenid Empire and the larger Near Eastern region in the fifth century BC.

AFM/MG