Exhibit, meeting to put spotlight on Tehran exquisite carpets

TEHRAN – The Carpet Museum of Iran is scheduled to host an exhibit and a special meeting on exquisite rugs and carpets that have been handwoven in Tehran.

A select of Tehran carpets and rugs will go on show in the exhibit, which will open to the public on October 6.

The meeting, in which historians, museum curators, and experts of the Persian carpet are slated to change views, is set to take place on October 9, Mehr reported.

The events are parts of a vast programs to mark “Tehran Week”, which comes to end on October 10.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and high quality. Official figures show handmade carpets have a significant share in Iran’s non-oil export.

Tehran is home to a rich, matchless patchwork of the Iranian history and architecture such as Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, just to name a few.

AFM/MG