First session of legislation-making provisions held

TEHRAN – First meeting of studying provisions of legislation-making process which was declared by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was held on Saturday.

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani, representatives from the Expediency Council, Guardian Council, government, Judiciary and also parliament attended the session.

Larijani described the meeting as “constructive”.

The three branches are duty-bound to implement the provisions of the legislation-making process based on the constitution, he told reporters after the meeting.

He said that the next session will be held next month.

Abbasali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, said that legislation-making provisions are “strategic plan”.

In a decree issued on September 28, Ayatollah Khamenei declared provisions of the legislation-making process.

The decree was announced to the three branches of government, which include the administration, Judiciary, and parliament.



In the declaration, the Leader said that laws and regulations adopted by the three bodies should be in conformity with the constitution.



The Leader’s declaration is in line with Article 110 of the Iranian constitution.

The general policies of the legislation have been prepared after consultation with the Expediency Council.

In making legislation, the Leader stated, the principle of transparency should be observed and that the laws and regulations should be crafted based on expert knowledge and long-term plans.

NA/PA