Independent Iranian publishers to attend Frankfurt Book Fair

TEHRAN – Independent Iranian publishers Shabaviz, Sarir, Nazar and Behnegar plan to attend the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest trade fair for books that will be held in the German city from October 16 to 20.

Shabaviz is a major children’s book publisher, while Sarir publishes books on the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war.

Nazar Publications focuses on books on art and Behnegar is mostly active in publishing literary books.

A number of state-run publishing companies will also place their latest offerings in a pavilion dedicated to the Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI).

