Iranian, Italian architects to display new designs in Tehran 

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian and Italian designers and architects will showcase their latest designs during the 3rd edition of the Objet exhibit in Tehran on Friday.

Objet is a design platform, which provides people with opportunities to discover the relationship between space, objects and the environment.

Designs of desks, tables, practical sculptures and many other objects will be on view at the exhibition, which will be organized at the Niavaran Cultural Center.

Elnaz Tehrani is the curator of the exhibition, which has put its spotlight on designs made with the material of stone.

Photo: A view of the 2017 exhibition of Objet at the Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran whose title was “Light On, Light Off”.

