Over 43,000 people tour UNESCO-tagged ensemble of Sasanian cities in H1

TEHRAN – Some 43,650 travelers toured the UNESCO-registered Sasanian-era (224–651) Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region in southern Iran during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).

The ensemble comprises several ruined royal palaces, strongholds and fire temples in Bishapour, Firouzabad and Sarvestan, which are located in Fars province. It embodies political, historical, cultural and artistic developments of the mighty Sasanian Empire that at the time was one of the leading world powers alongside its arch-rival the Roman-Byzantine Empire.

Under the Sasanians, Iranian art experienced a general renaissance. Architecture often took grandiose proportions, such as the palaces at Ctesiphon, Firouzabad and Sarvestan.

AFM/MG