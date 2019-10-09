Saffron export exceeds $78m in 5 months

TEHRAN- Iran exported 74 tons of saffron valued at $78 million during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), according to an official in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Hossein Zeinali, the director for the ministry’s plan of medical herbs, said the product has been exported to 40 countries and Spain, Vietnam, Qatar and United Arab Emirates were the major export destinations, IRNA reported.

