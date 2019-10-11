‘ECO cultural capital status to foster Ardebil’s sustainable development’

TEHRAN – Selection of Ardebil as a cultural capital for the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be a turning point to foster sustainable development in the province, governor general of Ardebil said on Wednesday.

Akbar Behnamjoo said that the selection can guarantee enhanced development of tourism across Ardebil, Mehr reported.

The city of Sari (the capital of Mazandaran province) along with Ardebil were picked as the cultural capitals for the ECO in 2022 and 2023 respectively, during the third meeting of ECO tourism ministers, which was held in Tajikistan on October 3 and 4.

The recent ECO tourism ministers meeting in Tajikistan approved principles of sustainable tourism development and also devised an action plan in line with the goal of sustainable tourism development among ECO member states, Behnamjoo stated.

The official went on to say that creating an integrated network of tour operators and other tourism beneficiaries in ECO region was another decision which was taken by the tourism ministers of ECO member states.

It was also agreed upon defining mechanisms for facilitating transport of tourists which will have great advantages for the target countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, the governor general emphasized.

Turning to the high capacities and capabilities of Ardebil province in the tourism sector and drastic measures taken in the past two years, he added, “Ardebil province enjoys unique natural and historical attractions which can be interesting for tourists of ECO member states.”

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

