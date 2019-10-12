Business index improves in Iran during second quarter

TEHRAN - Iran’s business environment witnessed a slight improvement in the summer which is the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (June 22-September 22) compared with the previous quarter, a survey was undertaken by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) show.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the country’s National Business Environment Index stood at 6.07 points in Q2, registering a decrease of 1.6 percent compared with the preceding quarter and a decrease of 5.17 percent over the same quarter of last year.

The index calculated by ICCIMA measures business friendliness of Iran’s economy, with 10 indicating the worst grade, meaning that the growth of the index is indicative of a deteriorating business environment.

“Access to energy carriers (electricity, gas and diesel)”, “access to water” and “access to the internet and mobile phone network” have been identified as the three most prominent factors in improving the environment, while "unpredictability and price changes of raw materials and products", "difficulty of financing" and "instability of business policies, rules and regulations” were the factors which contributed the most to a high business environment index.

EF/MA