Shireen Hunter: Trump prefers Turkish, not Iranian and Russian, presence in Syria

TEHRAN – Shireen Tahmaasb Hunter, a professor of political science at Georgetown University, has said U.S. President Donald Trump prefers a Turkish presence in Syria to a Russian or Iranian presence.

In an interview with IRNA published on Saturday, Hunter said Trump wants to pull out at least a group of American soldiers from the West Asian countries before the election.

At the same time, he doesn't want his moves to strengthen Assad's supporters, like Iran and Russia, she said.

She added that Trump prefers to replace the U.S. forces with forces from other countries such as Turkey in Syria to create a balance with the Iranian and Russian forces

On the United States’ approach toward the Kurds, the Georgetown University professor said the U.S. and other powers have used the Kurds as tools at different points in time.

When necessary, she continued, the U.S. will cooperate with Kurds to save its interests. “But the Kurds have always repeated their mistake; they do not understand the importance of Turkey for the U.S. and other Western countries, so they easily turn into tools for them.”

Regarding the possibility that the Kurds may get closer to Iran and Russia or even the Syrian government, she said the decision of the U.S. and Turkey has put the Kurds in a bad condition.

“Their approaching to other active countries in Syria would not be easy and their approaching to Damascus depends on what privileges Assad will give them,” she added.

Hunter also noted that Turkey is worried about any development that may lead to the establishment of an independent Kurdish government and it’s also discontent with Bashar al-Assad's remaining in power and may want to create more challenges for Damascus through such moves.

