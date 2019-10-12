IKIA transports over 761,170 passengers in month

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini International Airport has registered 761,170 passengers who were transported during the month of Shahrivar (Aug. 23-Sept. 22).

Farough Alikhani, an IKIA official, said a total of 761,170 passengers were transported by IKIA during the one-month period, IKAC News reported.

The official added that 14,710,582 tons of luggage were shipped during the same period, adding that the number of incoming flights stood at 2,116 along with 374,680 passengers and 7,371,732 tons of luggage at the airport.

The latest reports also shows 2,116 takeoffs with 386,490 passengers and 7,338,850 tons of cargo made by foreign flights during the one-month period.

Imam Khomeini International Airport registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last fiscal year that ended on March 20.

More than 7.27 million passengers and 141,704 tons of cargos were transported from the airport during the period to rank third on the list of Iran’s busiest airports in 2018. The figures show 19% and 14% decline year on year.

AFM/MG