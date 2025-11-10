Iranian brands gain traction in Chinese market

TEHRAN – A Chinese media outlet highlighted the strong presence of Iranian companies at the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), reporting that the appeal of Iranian fragrances and skincare products has drawn large crowds and captured consumer interest in China.

Shanghai Observer wrote that the Iranian booth at Hall 6.1 stood out with its signature “Persian blue” theme, traditional motifs, and the scent of rose and saffron, creating what it described as a “garden of Persian aroma and beauty.”

The report said the lively foot traffic reflected the growing popularity of Iranian brands among Chinese visitors.

The booth, run by Shanghai Genius Biotechnology Co., showcased a range of Iranian products alongside the national pavilion of Iran, which officially opened on Thursday.

Zhang Guicai, CEO of Shanghai Genius Biotechnology, said Iran supplies about 65 percent of the world’s Damask rose and that his company combines these natural ingredients with modern skincare technology to suit Chinese consumers. He noted that this year’s debut products include saffron-based face and eye creams.

Zhang said his company now offers more than 30 products, ranging from essential oils and rosewater to saffron-based skincare and wellness items. Some are made in China with Iranian ingredients, while others are directly imported, ensuring both authenticity and faster market response.

He added that the Iranian brand Barij, once known mainly in Iran, has become one of the most popular foreign skincare brands among Chinese consumers over the past five years.

The China International Import Expo, the world’s first exhibition dedicated to imports, features participants from 120 countries. Iran not only operates a national pavilion but also holds one of the largest commercial spaces among all exhibitors.

EF/MA